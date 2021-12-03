Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives $6.53 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDEV shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $159,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,144 shares of company stock worth $1,060,795. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 79,482 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,500,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,155,000 after acquiring an additional 985,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 358,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,004,447. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 6.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.