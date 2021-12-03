Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 117 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 403.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 77,214 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 246.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $20,918,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $16,647,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKG opened at $131.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $127.06 and a 52 week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. Truist began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

