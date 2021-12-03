Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CENTA traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.03. 224,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,647. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $739.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.