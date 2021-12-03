Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.31% of Central Pacific Financial worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPF. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 121.8% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,239,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,292,000 after purchasing an additional 680,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 35.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 508,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 133,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 112.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 124,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 99,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,940,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,634,000 after purchasing an additional 62,140 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $777.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.30. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $66.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.53 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

