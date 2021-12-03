CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,356 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 749.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 452,297 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Avantor by 2,482.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 18,593 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Avantor by 32.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 17,027 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the second quarter valued at $2,785,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.65. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,994,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,300 shares of company stock worth $17,071,881 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVTR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.61.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

