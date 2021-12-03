CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 3,210 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 62.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CACI International were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $721,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CACI shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.25.

Shares of CACI opened at $265.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $215.18 and a 12 month high of $290.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $47,999.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total value of $1,247,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

