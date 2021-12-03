CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 11.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.4% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 58.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 81.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 9.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,413 shares of company stock worth $32,678,130 in the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $95.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.93. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

