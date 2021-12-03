CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,766 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.07% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 213,971 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 27,545 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth $311,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 40,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth $205,570,000. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUV opened at $10.25 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

