CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 8,208 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,208 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,628 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618,375 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,559,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,613,000 after acquiring an additional 52,021 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,790,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,614,000 after acquiring an additional 266,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,315,000 after acquiring an additional 116,243 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG opened at $107.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.