CGI (NYSE:GIB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CGI from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $85.93 on Monday. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $73.01 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.50.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CGI will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of CGI during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

