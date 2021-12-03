Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 470.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 93,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 107.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 99,396 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ALPN opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $16.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 58.85% and a negative net margin of 169.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, major shareholder Decheng Capital China Life Sci purchased 1,542,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $14,499,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 2,563,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,097,986 over the last 90 days. 57.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

