Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 137.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 25.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the second quarter worth $232,000. 48.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $838,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $501,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 932,553 shares of company stock worth $27,226,521 in the last three months.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.05. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. Analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OLO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

