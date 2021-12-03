Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 35,255 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 417.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 30,341 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 973,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSMT opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.35. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 43.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

