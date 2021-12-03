Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 47,151 Shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,151 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marker Therapeutics were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 22.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,731 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marker Therapeutics stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

