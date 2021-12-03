Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.37

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.37 and traded as low as $8.43. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 257,133 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $154.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 52.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 385.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 64,980 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. 31.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

