Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives $97.68 Average PT from Analysts

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.68.

CHWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

CHWY traded down $4.20 on Tuesday, hitting $61.80. 274,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,408. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average is $76.81. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,021.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 3,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

