China Auto Logistics (OTCMKTS:CALI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.09

China Auto Logistics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CALI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.00. China Auto Logistics shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.

About China Auto Logistics (OTCMKTS:CALI)

China Auto Logistics, Inc engages in the automobile sales and trading service and a web-based automobile sales and trading information platform. It operates through the following segments: Sales of Automobiles, Financing Services, Airport Auto Mall Automotive Services, and Other Services. The company was founded by Shi Ping Tong in 1995 and is headquartered in Tianjin, China.

