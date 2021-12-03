China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Trading 5.9% Higher

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.95 and last traded at $46.62. 54 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 145,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average of $49.43.
China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.62 billion for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.
China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:SNP)
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
