China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Trading 5.9% Higher

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.95 and last traded at $46.62. 54 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 145,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average of $49.43.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.62 billion for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 126.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 801.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 58.5% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

