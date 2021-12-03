Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.35.

CD stock opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.02 and a beta of 3.25. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the second quarter worth $83,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chindata Group (CD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.