Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Given Buy Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KDNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chinook Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ KDNY opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,190.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $912,981. 29.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 308.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 309,154 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $372,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 30.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 129.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 145.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 23,340 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

