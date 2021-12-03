ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of COFS opened at $25.34 on Friday. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $191.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 92.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated transaction machine services.

