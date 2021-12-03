Chonk (CHONK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,711.00

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Chonk coin can currently be bought for $39.70 or 0.00081430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chonk has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Chonk has a market cap of $1.55 million and $2,711.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00039810 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.64 or 0.00224867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002034 BTC.

About Chonk

Chonk is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

