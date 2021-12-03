Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.39.

CHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.40 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE:CHR traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.38. 337,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,275. The stock has a market capitalization of C$600.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.28. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$3.16 and a one year high of C$5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

