Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 56.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,027,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,315,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,280,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,118,000 after buying an additional 179,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,587 shares of company stock worth $10,051,518. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $182.36 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $197.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.