CIBC Lowers Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$55.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ENB. CSFB downgraded shares of Enbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge to a hold rating and set a C$56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.88.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$47.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$96.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$40.63 and a 52 week high of C$54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$51.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.81.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 116.73%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

