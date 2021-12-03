Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 297.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Aegis lowered their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, WBB Securities raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of CDTX traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,231. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 722.37% and a negative net margin of 106.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Preetam Shah bought 20,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 50,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,140 over the last ninety days. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 110,455 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 62,258 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

