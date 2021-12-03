Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN opened at $61.68 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.12.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $348,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $122,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,119 shares of company stock worth $1,700,019. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

