Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.21

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.21 and traded as high as C$1.26. Circa Enterprises shares last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$12.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.21.

Circa Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:CTO)

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and computer cables and related connectivity products under the CircaMax brand.

