Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.380-$3.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.31 billion-$53.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.87 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.820 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.24.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,118,014. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $235.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

