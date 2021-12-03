Citadel Advisors LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,643 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,147 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Heartland Financial USA worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 102.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 48.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth $205,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HTLF shares. Stephens raised Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

HTLF stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.28. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $175.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.82 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

