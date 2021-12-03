Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $2.26 Million in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 53,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBJ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 116.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBJ opened at $42.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.34. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.35.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

