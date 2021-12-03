Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $33.54.

