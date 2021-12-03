Clarius Group LLC Acquires New Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 509 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,037,000 after buying an additional 30,264 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,445 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Cooper Companies news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $476.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.23.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $377.95 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $327.44 and a one year high of $463.59. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $409.87 and a 200-day moving average of $411.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by ($0.10). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

