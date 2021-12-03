Clarius Group LLC Has $240,000 Stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 30.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 10.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 6.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the second quarter valued at about $629,000. 1.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

JHX stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64. James Hardie Industries plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 13.31%. Equities analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from James Hardie Industries’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.26. James Hardie Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

James Hardie Industries Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX).

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.