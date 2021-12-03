Clarius Group LLC Makes New $163,000 Investment in Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Separately, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hippo during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hippo alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIPO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hippo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hippo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Assaf Wand acquired 40,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $150,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Richard Mccathron bought 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 73,650 shares of company stock worth $273,975 over the last three months.

Shares of HIPO opened at $3.41 on Friday. Hippo Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Hippo Holdings Inc will post -20.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.