Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.63.

NYSE:CLH opened at $102.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.69. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.24.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $54,937.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 540.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 46,062 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,715,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after buying an additional 106,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after buying an additional 68,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

