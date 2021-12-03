Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.83.

YOU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE YOU traded down $2.71 on Friday, reaching $26.49. 600,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,481. Clear Secure has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $65.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.99.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 688.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

