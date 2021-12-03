Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New $2.28 Million Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 69.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $22,496,337.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 1,014,706 shares of company stock worth $67,110,122 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APO stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $81.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

