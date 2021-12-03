Clear Street Markets LLC Takes Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 168,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter worth $227,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $1,344,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 496.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth about $9,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on M. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,765 shares of company stock valued at $158,965. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:M traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,208,416. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

