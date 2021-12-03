Clear Street Markets LLC Takes Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,569 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter worth about $170,987,000. ADW Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,377,000 after purchasing an additional 215,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,752,000 after acquiring an additional 40,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PAR Technology by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,314,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after purchasing an additional 210,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in PAR Technology by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,001,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,016,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

NYSE PAR traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,507. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.49. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.69 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. Equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

