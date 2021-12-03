Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.34, for a total transaction of $1,933,400.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $4,486,800.00.

NYSE NET opened at $166.37 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 8.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.55.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,479,000 after acquiring an additional 271,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after buying an additional 1,773,373 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 24.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,822,000 after buying an additional 620,511 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

