CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) PT Raised to $5.50

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) had its price target boosted by Greenridge Global from $4.50 to $5.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Greenridge Global currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNF. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNFinance from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNFinance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
CNF opened at $4.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 543.88 and a quick ratio of 543.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. CNFinance has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.30.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in CNFinance during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNFinance during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CNFinance during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in CNFinance during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.
About CNFinance
CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.