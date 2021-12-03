CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) PT Raised to $5.50

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) had its price target boosted by Greenridge Global from $4.50 to $5.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Greenridge Global currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNF. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNFinance from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNFinance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

CNF opened at $4.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 543.88 and a quick ratio of 543.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. CNFinance has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.30.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.22. CNFinance had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNFinance will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in CNFinance during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNFinance during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CNFinance during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in CNFinance during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

