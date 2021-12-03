Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.36. The stock had a trading volume of 18,105,645 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.01. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.