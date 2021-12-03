Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys 253 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $331.07. The company had a trading volume of 21,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,054. The company has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 51.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

