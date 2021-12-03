Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,862 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,654 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $183,108,000 after buying an additional 135,028 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.94. 376,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,909,174. The firm has a market cap of $213.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.74 and a 52 week high of $61.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.