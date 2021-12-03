Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 72,459 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in General Electric were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in General Electric by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 32,051 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after buying an additional 67,160 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.18.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.72. 81,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,675,144. General Electric has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $101.82 billion, a PE ratio of -183.13, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

