Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 701 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 52,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $56.32. 223,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,998,823. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.67%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

