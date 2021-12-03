Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.87.

CGNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ CGNT traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $19.79. 491,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,041. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

