Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $90.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.29. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $101.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.45.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 81.40% and a net margin of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

