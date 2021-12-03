Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Up 29.8% in November

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the October 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE PSF opened at $28.10 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $26.29 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

